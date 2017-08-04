Breaking News

    Senator: I stood up to Trump at White House

Senator: I stood up to Trump at White House

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) say their commitment on health care is to their constituents and not to the Republican party in an exclusive interview with CNN's Dana Bash.
