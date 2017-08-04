Mueller impanels grand jury, subpoenas issued

Federal investigators are exploring whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russian spies have seized on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving their probe forward, according to people familiar with the investigation.
