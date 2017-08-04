Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster speaks during a briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 16, 2017. McMaster on Tuesday denied that US President Donald Trump had caused a "lapse in national security" following reports he disclosed highly-classified information about the Islamic State group to Russian officials. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster speaks during a briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 16, 2017. McMaster on Tuesday denied that US President Donald Trump had caused a "lapse in national security" following reports he disclosed highly-classified information about the Islamic State group to Russian officials. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Smear campaign targets McMaster

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Smear campaign targets McMaster

H.R. McMaster, the three-star Army lieutenant general serving as Trump's national security adviser, has seen his standing questioned amid arguments with other advisers and the President himself.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Smear campaign targets McMaster

The Lead

H.R. McMaster, the three-star Army lieutenant general serving as Trump's national security adviser, has seen his standing questioned amid arguments with other advisers and the President himself.
Source: CNN