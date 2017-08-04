Breaking News

    Lawmakers investigating fake news spread by Russia on Facebook

Congressional investigators are focusing on Facebook in its probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The mega social media site may have unwittingly provided the platform Russia needed to spread fake news, mostly negative, about Hillary Clinton.
