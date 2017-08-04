Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump takes 17-day vacation at NJ golf club

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump takes 17-day vacation at NJ golf club

President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House for a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump takes 17-day vacation at NJ golf club

New Day

President Donald Trump is set to depart the White House for a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.
Source: CNN