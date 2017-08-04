Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
A brief history of presidential vacations
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
A brief history of presidential vacations
CNN's Chris Moody explains where Presidents of the past like to go on vacation.
Source: CNN
Being Moody (18 Videos)
A brief history of presidential vacations
Southern Baptists denounce white supremacy
A political conference like no other
NAACP members on civil rights under Trump
Libertarians meet, talk Trump at 'FreedomFest'
Comedian forced to flee his homeland
Florida's Puerto Ricans could pick the next president
Being Moody: 2016 in Florida, from Cubans to Crackers
12 Hashtags to describe how conservatives feel about the election
Searching for the American Dream in Bernie Sanders' Utopia
Being Moody: The most conservative area in the country
Being Moody : The Presidential Debate We Deserve
What it took to save New Hampshire's midnight vote
Someone at this debate will be president...not
The State of the Union Address as a Wes Anderson film
Watch Ted Cruz coach his family through a campaign ad shoot
The best prank of the presidential campaign yet
Being Moody: The government allows this dangerous sport once a year
Should the U.S. allow gambling on elections?
See More
A brief history of presidential vacations
CNN's Chris Moody explains where Presidents of the past like to go on vacation.
Source: CNN