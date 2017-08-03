Breaking News

WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon's resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    White House invites 10-year-old to mow lawn

A 10-year-old boy named Frank wrote President Donald Trump to offer his lawn mowing services. At the White House briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Frank's letter aloud and invited him to spend a day with the White House groundskeeper.
