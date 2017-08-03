White House invites 10-year-old to mow lawn

A 10-year-old boy named Frank wrote President Donald Trump to offer his lawn mowing services. At the White House briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Frank's letter aloud and invited him to spend a day with the White House groundskeeper.
