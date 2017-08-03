Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 2: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The act aims to overhaul U.S. immigration by moving towards a "merit-based" system. (Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images)
    Trump: New Hampshire is a drug-infested den

In a leaked transcript of a call between President Trump and Mexican President Peña Nieto obtained by the Washington Post, Trump calls New Hampshire a "drug-infested den."
