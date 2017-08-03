Breaking News
WaPo says it has transcripts of Trump's calls
The Washington Post says it has obtained the transcript
of a call between President Trump and Mexican President Nieto in which Trump urged the Mexican President to stop publicly saying that Mexico wouldn't pay for Trump's border wall.
