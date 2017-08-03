Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo says it has transcripts of Trump's calls

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo says it has transcripts of Trump's calls

The Washington Post says it has obtained the transcript of a call between President Trump and Mexican President Nieto in which Trump urged the Mexican President to stop publicly saying that Mexico wouldn't pay for Trump's border wall.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WaPo says it has transcripts of Trump's calls

Newsroom

The Washington Post says it has obtained the transcript of a call between President Trump and Mexican President Nieto in which Trump urged the Mexican President to stop publicly saying that Mexico wouldn't pay for Trump's border wall.
Source: CNN