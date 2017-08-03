Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the East Room of the White House July 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCloughan is awarded with the medal for his heroic acts as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the East Room of the White House July 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCloughan is awarded with the medal for his heroic acts as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuomo: Trump is actually getting stuff done

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuomo: Trump is actually getting stuff done

CNN's Chris Cuomo explains what President Trump has accomplished and how it could impact you.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Cuomo: Trump is actually getting stuff done

New Day

CNN's Chris Cuomo explains what President Trump has accomplished and how it could impact you.
Source: CNN