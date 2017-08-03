Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Anthony Scaramucci attends the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Anthony Scaramucci attends the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hear the infamous Scaramucci phone call

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hear the infamous Scaramucci phone call

Last week, The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza wrote about a profane call he got from Anthony Scaramucci. Now, audio from the call has been released.
Source: CNN

Top News (15 Videos)

See More

Hear the infamous Scaramucci phone call

Last week, The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza wrote about a profane call he got from Anthony Scaramucci. Now, audio from the call has been released.
Source: CNN