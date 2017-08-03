Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mueller is on the Trump money trail

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mueller is on the Trump money trail

Federal investigators exploring whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russian spies have seized on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving their probe forward, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Source: CNN

Mueller investigation (14 Videos)

See More

Mueller is on the Trump money trail

The Lead

Federal investigators exploring whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russian spies have seized on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving their probe forward, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Source: CNN