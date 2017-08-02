Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - APRIL 8: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is seen underway on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. The first-of-class ship -- the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years -- will spend several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
NEWPORT NEWS, VA - APRIL 8: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is seen underway on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. The first-of-class ship -- the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years -- will spend several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Navy ship makes historic launch, landing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Navy ship makes historic launch, landing

The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, launched its first fighter jet using an electromagnetic launch system and then recovered the aircraft.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Navy ship makes historic launch, landing

The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, launched its first fighter jet using an electromagnetic launch system and then recovered the aircraft.
Source: CNN