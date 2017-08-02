Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

us air force test launch missile nk tensions starr pkg lead_00000212
us air force test launch missile nk tensions starr pkg lead_00000212

    JUST WATCHED

    US Air Force test-launches missile

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US Air Force test-launches missile

As tensions between the US and North Korea continue to rise, the US Air Force test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile to show its ability to defend itself. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

US Air Force test-launches missile

The Lead

As tensions between the US and North Korea continue to rise, the US Air Force test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile to show its ability to defend itself. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN