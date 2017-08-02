Podesta: Trump deflecting from Russia story

John Podesta, the Chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 Presidential campaign, says that the Trump administration mentions the debunked story of the death of former DNC staffer Seth Rich, who Fox News (reported and later retracted) provided WikiLeaks with emails from the DNC, as a distraction.
