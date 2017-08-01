Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH scoop: Email prankster tricks White House officials

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH scoop: Email prankster tricks White House officials

A self-described "email prankster" in the UK fooled a number of White House officials into thinking he was other officials, including an episode where he convinced the White House official tasked with cyber security that he was Jared Kushner and received that official's private email address unsolicited.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH scoop: Email prankster tricks White House officials

The Lead

A self-described "email prankster" in the UK fooled a number of White House officials into thinking he was other officials, including an episode where he convinced the White House official tasked with cyber security that he was Jared Kushner and received that official's private email address unsolicited.
Source: CNN