Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sen jeff flake republican identity sot lead_00000000
sen jeff flake republican identity sot lead_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Flake: GOP is facing an identity crisis

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Flake: GOP is facing an identity crisis

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) says the Republican Party is in danger of losing its identity by taking up unfamiliar banners such as populism and xenophobia.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sen. Flake: GOP is facing an identity crisis

The Lead

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) says the Republican Party is in danger of losing its identity by taking up unfamiliar banners such as populism and xenophobia.
Source: CNN