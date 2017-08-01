Breaking News

rex tillerson north korea china talks state dept sot

    Tillerson to North Korea: We are not your enemy

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US is willing to sit down for talks with North Korea, but only if it relinquishes its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Source: CNN

