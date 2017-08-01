Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan releases border wall video

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan releases border wall video

House Speaker Paul Ryan has released a video showing himself in a helicopter with Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents in an attempt to shift more focus to an appropriation bill that passed, which includes money for President Trump's proposed border wall.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan releases border wall video

Newsroom

House Speaker Paul Ryan has released a video showing himself in a helicopter with Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents in an attempt to shift more focus to an appropriation bill that passed, which includes money for President Trump's proposed border wall.
Source: CNN