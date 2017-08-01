White House responds to Fox News lawsuit

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to the lawsuit alleging the White House worked with Fox News and a wealthy Republican donor to concoct a story about the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, saying President Trump had "no knowledge" of the story.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to the lawsuit alleging the White House worked with Fox News and a wealthy Republican donor to concoct a story about the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, saying President Trump had "no knowledge" of the story.