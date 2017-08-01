Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump points to the crowd after speaking to law enforcement officials on the street gang MS-13, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Brentwood, N.Y.
President Donald Trump points to the crowd after speaking to law enforcement officials on the street gang MS-13, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Brentwood, N.Y.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's I'm-joking-but-not-really strategy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's I'm-joking-but-not-really strategy

Often after President Trump makes a comment that is met with widespread criticism, he and his aides later say that he was only joking.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's I'm-joking-but-not-really strategy

Often after President Trump makes a comment that is met with widespread criticism, he and his aides later say that he was only joking.
Source: CNN