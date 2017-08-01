Questions surround Trump, Don Jr. statement

Breaking News

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 23: Donald Trump Jr. (L) looks on as his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a caucus night watch party at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on February 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New York businessman won his third state victory in a row in the "first in the West" caucuses. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump weighed in on the statement released after it was revealed his son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer in 2016, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
Source: CNN

