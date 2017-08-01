Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Questions surround Trump, Don Jr. statement
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Questions surround Trump, Don Jr. statement
President Donald Trump weighed in on the statement released after it was revealed his son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer in 2016, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Questions surround Trump, Don Jr. statement
5 stunning stats about McDonald's
Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl
J.K. Rowling sorry for series of Trump tweets
Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci
Tomi Lahren admits using Obamacare provision
Police: Bieber hit paparazzo with pickup truck
Tesla releases Model 3
Jeff Bezos: World's wealthiest man
This app wants to be the Uber of Iran
Watch worm-like robot grow like a vine
Why CNN anchor quit Twitter
Rolls-Royce Phantom is opulence on wheels
Late night hosts roast Trump's transgender ban
How Boyz II Men went from schoolkids to stars
Viral Tinder couple meets after 3 years
See More
Questions surround Trump, Don Jr. statement
President Donald Trump weighed in on the statement released after it was revealed his son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer in 2016, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
Source: CNN