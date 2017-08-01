Trump: Boy Scouts leader thanked me for speech

According to a Wall Street Journal interview transcript obtained by Politico, President Donald Trump claimed the leader of the Boy Scouts called him to thank him for his Jamboree speech, telling him it was "the greatest speech that was ever made to them."
