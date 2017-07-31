Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly listens to questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly listens to questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN: Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN: Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing

New White House chief of staff John Kelly called James Comey after he was fired and said he was considering resigning in solidarity, sources say. CNN's Pamela Brown and Shimon Prokupecz report.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN: Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing

Newsroom

New White House chief of staff John Kelly called James Comey after he was fired and said he was considering resigning in solidarity, sources say. CNN's Pamela Brown and Shimon Prokupecz report.
Source: CNN