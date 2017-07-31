Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Kelly will be a great chief of staff

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Kelly will be a great chief of staff

President Trump gives remarks after retired Gen. John Kelly is sworn in as the new White House chief of staff.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Kelly will be a great chief of staff

Newsroom

President Trump gives remarks after retired Gen. John Kelly is sworn in as the new White House chief of staff.
Source: CNN