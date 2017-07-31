Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chris Christie confronts heckling fan at baseball game ORIG TC_00000000
Chris Christie confronts heckling fan at baseball game ORIG TC_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Chris Christie confronts fan at baseball game

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chris Christie confronts fan at baseball game

"He started calling me a tough guy," said Brad Joseph, the man Gov. Christie confronted.
Source: CNN

Trending Now (9 Videos)

See More

Chris Christie confronts fan at baseball game

"He started calling me a tough guy," said Brad Joseph, the man Gov. Christie confronted.
Source: CNN