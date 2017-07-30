Breaking News

    Collins: White House infighting not helpful

Collins: White House infighting not helpful

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) says that while infighting between senior administration officials within President Trump's White House "isn't helpful to the presidency," she hopes Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, will "strike a different tone."
