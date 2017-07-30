Collins on health care: Ball is in our court

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), one of three Republicans who voted to oppose the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump threatening to cut off "bailouts" for members of Congress would not change her vote.
