Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Collins on health care: Ball is in our court

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Collins on health care: Ball is in our court

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), one of three Republicans who voted to oppose the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump threatening to cut off "bailouts" for members of Congress would not change her vote.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Collins on health care: Ball is in our court

State of the Union

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), one of three Republicans who voted to oppose the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Trump threatening to cut off "bailouts" for members of Congress would not change her vote.
Source: CNN