LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12: Host Chelsea Handler attends the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by )
    Why Chelsea Handler is thanking Trump

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper at Politicon, comedian Chelsea Handler slammed President Trump, while thanking him at the same time for her becoming more informed.
