Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Why Chelsea Handler is thanking Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Why Chelsea Handler is thanking Trump
Speaking to CNN's
Jake Tapper
at Politicon, comedian Chelsea Handler slammed President Trump, while thanking him at the same time for her becoming more informed.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Why Chelsea Handler is thanking Trump
Police: Bieber hit paparazzo with pickup truck
Why CNN anchor quit Twitter
Tesla releases Model 3
Jeff Bezos: World's wealthiest man
Rolls-Royce Phantom is opulence on wheels
Late night hosts roast Trump's transgender ban
Watch worm-like robot grow like a vine
How Boyz II Men went from schoolkids to stars
Viral Tinder couple meets after 3 years
Donald Trump isn't set on Fed Chair pick
Apple's move to help the hearing impaired
Late night riffs on Trump speech to Boy Scouts
Noah: Trump, Scaramucci not so different
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
See More
Why Chelsea Handler is thanking Trump
Newsroom
Speaking to CNN's
Jake Tapper
at Politicon, comedian Chelsea Handler slammed President Trump, while thanking him at the same time for her becoming more informed.
Source: CNN