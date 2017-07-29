Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nk missile launch 3
nk missile launch 3

    JUST WATCHED

    Expert: N. Korea missile could hit Chicago

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Expert: N. Korea missile could hit Chicago

North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday that appears to have the range to hit major US cities, experts say.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Expert: N. Korea missile could hit Chicago

North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday that appears to have the range to hit major US cities, experts say.
Source: CNN