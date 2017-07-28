Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on health care: We can't have everything

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on health care: We can't have everything

President Trump comments on the GOP's failure to pass a "skinny bill" to repeal parts of Obamacare during a speech on gang violence in Long Island, New York.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on health care: We can't have everything

Newsroom

President Trump comments on the GOP's failure to pass a "skinny bill" to repeal parts of Obamacare during a speech on gang violence in Long Island, New York.
Source: CNN