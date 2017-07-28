Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump listens while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Investors on Monday further unwound trades initiated in November resting on the idea that the election of Trump and a Republican Congress meant smooth passage of an agenda that featured business-friendly tax cuts and regulatory changes. (Photo by Andrew Harrer/Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump listens while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Investors on Monday further unwound trades initiated in November resting on the idea that the election of Trump and a Republican Congress meant smooth passage of an agenda that featured business-friendly tax cuts and regulatory changes. (Photo by Andrew Harrer/Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hoover: Repeal failure may be end of Trump support

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hoover: Repeal failure may be end of Trump support

Political commentator Margaret Hoover asks if the failure of Republicans to pass the Obamacare "skinny repeal" bill will usher in an end to the party's support for President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hoover: Repeal failure may be end of Trump support

Political commentator Margaret Hoover asks if the failure of Republicans to pass the Obamacare "skinny repeal" bill will usher in an end to the party's support for President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN