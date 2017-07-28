Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumer gets emotional over McCain

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schumer gets emotional over McCain

Minority Leader Charles Schumer mentions his colleague John McCain in his remarks on the Senate floor after the 'skinny' repeal bill failed to pass.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Schumer gets emotional over McCain

Minority Leader Charles Schumer mentions his colleague John McCain in his remarks on the Senate floor after the 'skinny' repeal bill failed to pass.
Source: CNN