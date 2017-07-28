North Korea launches second ICBM missile

Breaking News

The United States detected an intercontinental ballistic missile launch out of North Korea, the Pentagon confirmed to CNN -- Pyongyang's second such test this month. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Source: CNN

