Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump didn't always have a killer instinct
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump didn't always have a killer instinct
CNN Special Report "Why Trump Won" with host Fareed Zakaria explores Donald Trump's transformation from successful developer to president on Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump (14 Videos)
Trump didn't always have a killer instinct
Trump's Boy Scout Jamboree speech in under 2 minutes
Trump praises Senate health care vote at rally
Trump: We now move toward better health care
Trump on Sessions' fate: Time will tell
Cillizza: Questions to ask Trump
Trump: We could use some more loyalty
Trump: Let Obamacare fail, it will be easier
Fact check: Has Trump signed the most bills?
Watch Trump stop to retrieve Marine's hat
Poll: Trump job approval rating at 36%
Health care promises made by candidate Trump
The art of the Trump power grab
Trump: Never heard of term 'second lady'
Trump reverses health care tactics with a tweet
See More
Trump didn't always have a killer instinct
CNN Special Report "Why Trump Won" with host Fareed Zakaria explores Donald Trump's transformation from successful developer to president on Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN