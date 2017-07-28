Breaking News

    Schumer speaks after 'skinny repeal' fails

Schumer speaks after 'skinny repeal' fails

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) gave remarks after the "skinny" repeal of the ACA failed in the Senate with a vote of 49 to 51.
Source: CNN

