Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump and National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base for Miami, Florida on June 16, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base for Miami, Florida on June 16, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN: McMaster isolated, at odds with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN: McMaster isolated, at odds with Trump

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is increasingly isolated in President Donald Trump's administration, congressional and administration officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CNN: McMaster isolated, at odds with Trump

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is increasingly isolated in President Donald Trump's administration, congressional and administration officials tell CNN.
Source: CNN