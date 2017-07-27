Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House responds to Boy Scouts apology

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House responds to Boy Scouts apology

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not seen the letter of apology issued by the Boy Scouts of America for the political content in President Trump's speech. She said from her firsthand view the Jamboree was "one of the most energetic crowds" she has seen for Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

White House responds to Boy Scouts apology

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not seen the letter of apology issued by the Boy Scouts of America for the political content in President Trump's speech. She said from her firsthand view the Jamboree was "one of the most energetic crowds" she has seen for Trump.
Source: CNN