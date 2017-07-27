White House responds to Boy Scouts apology

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not seen the letter of apology issued by the Boy Scouts of America for the political content in President Trump's speech. She said from her firsthand view the Jamboree was "one of the most energetic crowds" she has seen for Trump.
