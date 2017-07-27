Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mark hertling on transgender troops ban
mark hertling on transgender troops ban

    JUST WATCHED

    Lt. Gen. Hertling: Transgender ban 'mean'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lt. Gen. Hertling: Transgender ban 'mean'

Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling calls President Trump's ban on transgender troops "mean to people who have volunteered to serve their country."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Lt. Gen. Hertling: Transgender ban 'mean'

New Day

Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling calls President Trump's ban on transgender troops "mean to people who have volunteered to serve their country."
Source: CNN