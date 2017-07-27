Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GREELEY, CO - OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rainbow flag given to him by supporter Max Nowak during a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of University of Northern Colorado October 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. With less than nine days until Americans go to the polls, Trump is campaigning in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
GREELEY, CO - OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rainbow flag given to him by supporter Max Nowak during a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of University of Northern Colorado October 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. With less than nine days until Americans go to the polls, Trump is campaigning in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump ignores query on transgender troops ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump ignores query on transgender troops ban

President Trump reinstituted a ban on transgender people serving in the military, without clarifying what would happen to active duty transgender servicemembers.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump ignores query on transgender troops ban

President Trump reinstituted a ban on transgender people serving in the military, without clarifying what would happen to active duty transgender servicemembers.
Source: CNN