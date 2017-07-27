Breaking News

    Lord: Viagra not a necessity in US Military

CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he thinks the federal government should stop funding Viagra in the US Military, which costs an estimated $46 million per year.
