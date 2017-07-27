Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump honors wounded responders in GOP shooting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump honors wounded responders in GOP shooting

President Donald Trump honors first responders who were wounded during the June 2017 shooting at a GOP Congressional baseball practice.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump honors wounded responders in GOP shooting

Newsroom

President Donald Trump honors first responders who were wounded during the June 2017 shooting at a GOP Congressional baseball practice.
Source: CNN