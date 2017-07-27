Ruddy: Trump should worry less about Sessions

Breaking News

Chris Ruddy, a friend often consulted by the president, says he should spend less time on Sessions and Mueller and more on "making the country better" by passing legislation.
Chris Ruddy, a friend often consulted by the president, says he should spend less time on Sessions and Mueller and more on "making the country better" by passing legislation.
