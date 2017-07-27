Browder says Russian intel plotted out meeting

In his testimony before the Senate judiciary committee, Hermitage Capital Management CEO William Browder says he is certain that Russian intelligence services carefully prepared for the meeting with Donald Trump Jr.. Browder gives no first-hand knowledge of these claims.
