WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Scaramucci: Leakers would have been hung in past

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says today's White House leaks are "so treasonous" that leakers would have been hung 150 years ago.
