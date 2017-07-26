Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump attacks GOP senator on Twitter
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump attacks GOP senator on Twitter
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) reacts to President Trump lashing out at Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski after the Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump attacks GOP senator on Twitter
These shoes will keep you from falling
Noah: Trump, Scaramucci not so different
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Electric vs. electrified cars
Teacher stands by road to raise class funds
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
Armstrong's moon sample bag sold for $1.8M
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead
Watch: Mice caught on tape in Dallas Chipotle
Fallon brainstorms health care options
Aaron Carter opens up about arrest
Scaramucci once called Trump a 'hack politician'
HBO's 'Confederate' announcement draws backlash
Fun ways celebs reveal they're pregnant
See Ford's first-ever F-150 police truck
See More
Trump attacks GOP senator on Twitter
New Day
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) reacts to President Trump lashing out at Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski after the Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Source: CNN