Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally at the Covelli Centre on July 25, 2017 in Youngstown, Ohio. The rally coincides with the Senates vote on GOP legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)
YOUNGSTOWN, OH - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally at the Covelli Centre on July 25, 2017 in Youngstown, Ohio. The rally coincides with the Senates vote on GOP legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rally in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rally in 2 minutes

These are the highlights from President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" Rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's 'Make America Great Again' rally in 2 minutes

These are the highlights from President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" Rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
Source: CNN