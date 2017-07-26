Breaking News

Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2017.
Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2017.

    Senator heard on hot mic: Trump is 'crazy'

Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Jack Reed were recorded discussing President Donald Trump's lack of familiarity with the details of governing. The conversation was picked up by a hot mic.
Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Jack Reed were recorded discussing President Donald Trump's lack of familiarity with the details of governing. The conversation was picked up by a hot mic.
